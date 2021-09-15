EGG farmers state-wide are donating pallets of local eggs to help feed thousands of Victorians.
It is part of Foodbank Victoria’s ongoing efforts to distribute much-needed emergency food relief, associated with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) Egg Group president Brian Ahmed said the first pallets of donated produce arrived at Foodbank Victoria distribution centres earlier this month.
“Over the next 10 weeks, Victorian egg farmers will donate at least two pallets of eggs per week to help those struggling to put food on the table,” he said.
“If you stacked them on top of each other, it’s roughly enough to scale the height of Melbourne’s Eureka Tower more than 30 times.
“It ties in with the VFF’s recently launched ‘Farmy Army’ initiative that helps coordinate a response for farmers and communities in their time of need anywhere in Victoria.”
Foodbank Victoria CEO Dave McNamara said the donations would be put to good use.
The VFF encourages any farmers looking to get involved in the ‘Farmy Army’ initiative to visit bit.ly/2X7k9vI.