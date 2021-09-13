SITUATED across the road from the Korumburra Showgrounds, this spacious family home is waiting and ready for you to add your own personal touch.
Located on a great, level 684m2 block, this property would be an ideal family home or investment property.
The property features five bedrooms, the master with a walk-in robe.
The open plan living is spacious and includes a wood heater and split system reverse cycle for heating and cooling when required.
The kitchen is complete with a gas stove, dishwasher, breakfast bar and has plenty of cupboard space.
There is a bathroom downstairs with a shower over bath and a second bathroom is found upstairs complete with a walk-in shower.
A good size rear deck exists which would be ideal for outdoor entertaining in the summer months. A fully enclosed backyard is perfect for children and a pet. There is a lock-up double garage/workshop plus a garden shed at the back of the property.
This superb opportunity is just a short walk to the main street with most sports right at your doorstep.
If you would like to inspect this property or have any questions, please contact Katrina Griggs on 0428 571 083 or Don Olden on 0417 805 312.
73 Victoria Street, Korumburra
For Sale $500,000-$525,000
Agent Elders
Web ID 6080030
Katrina Griggs 0428 571 083
Don Olden 0417 805 312