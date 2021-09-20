SENTINEL-TIMES COMMENT
YOU’VE got to admire the way our football-netball clubs, soccer clubs and other sports administrators and members have accepted the disappointment of not being able to complete their winter sports season.
We all appreciate the effort that put in by all of the clubs’ volunteers, players and supporters, not only to get a new season up and running, but also to strive for success.
And in the case of Hill End in the Mid Gippsland League, sitting on top of the ladder after being the whipping boys of the competition for many years, and also Wonthaggi Power, in great shape to make a tilt at their first Gippsland League premiership; it has been a tough pill to swallow.
What tremendous interest there would have been locally if Leongatha and Wonthaggi had played off.
There have also been the sensational efforts put in by the managers of local venues that made a bid to host finals – there’s a lot of work over dozens of years that goes into an effort like that.
It’s disappointing on so many levels, not least being the social level, how important these clubs are to the fabric of country communities.
But it’s been extremely edifying to see how well leagues, clubs and players have persevered and ultimately accepted their fate.
And we had the likes of Phillip Island coach Beau Vernon among those who led us through, disappointed that the club wasn’t able to go forward from its top position on the ladder, but prepared to celebrate what the club was able to do through the year, bringing like-minded people together to enjoy fitness training and each others’ company in a supportive club atmosphere.
Let’s look forward to season 2022 with a similarly positive view, in the knowledge that the community highly values what you do.