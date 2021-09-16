PREMIER Daniel Andrews today announced a minor easing of restrictions in Greater Melbourne, to take effect from 11.59pm this Friday, while also giving the green light for indoor pools and gyms to reopen in regional Victoria.
But gyms and other ‘indoor physical recreation facilities’ will be capped at 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors.
In Greater Melbourne, the radius will expand to 10km, and residents can exercise/socialise for up to four hours a day.
And there will be a sixth reason to leave home – to socialise with one other person – and if you are all fully vaccinated, up to five adults (plus dependants) from two households.
See the Premier’s full statement below, followed by the table of restriction changes from 11.59pm this Friday, September 17, for Greater Melbourne and regional Victoria.