By Sam Watson
TODAY, the Gippsland League announced they would be pushing back their meeting with clubs, in which the rest of the 2021 season was to be discussed.
With the government announcing that regional Victoria may come out of lockdown next week, the league is remaining optimistic about returning to action.
Before the lockdown extension, the Mid Gippsland League said they would not return without Melbourne players, but the Gippsland League haven’t ruled out a ‘regional only’ return.
Before regional Victoria was plunged back into lockdown on August 21, the Gippsland League was preparing to play their final home and away round without Melbourne players.
However, some clubs may not want finals to go ahead if they will be without their metro talent.
All Melbourne leagues and multiple other leagues in regional Victoria have pulled the pin on the 2021 season today, but the only league to call off the season in Gippsland is the Omeo and District Football Netball League.
The Gippsland League said they intended to send out an update on the remainder of the 2021 season next week.