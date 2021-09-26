GIPPSLAND V/Line passenger rail services will recommence full timetable services from the first service on Monday, September 27.
Trains were replaced by coaches on the Gippsland line on September 10.
The Department of Transport said more than a hundred drivers had to isolate, affecting workforce numbers.
The shutdown was triggered by a West Gippsland-based train driver who tested positive after staying overnight in Melbourne during a rostered changeover.
No exposure sites resulted in Gippsland and the incident was considered low risk, but ultimately forced the shutdown of regional and metro rail services.
Regional rail services that will that will return to full timetable services include:
- Ballarat Line – Southern Cross and Wendouree/Ararat/Maryborough
- Bendigo Line- Southern Cross and Bendigo/Swan Hill
- Geelong Line – Southern Cross and Waurn Ponds/Warrnambool
- Gippsland Line – Southern Cross and Traralgon/Bairnsdale
- Seymour Line – Southern Cross and Seymour/Shepparton/Albury
There are planned service changes on some lines and V/Line encourages passengers to check the website to plan their journey.
Coaches are replacing Echuca Line trains between Echuca and Bendigo until Sunday, October 31 due to Bendigo and Echuca line upgrade works.
“We apologise to passengers who were making permitted journeys over the last two weeks for the disruption to their journey and thank them for their continued patience and understanding while we worked to return train services across the network as quickly and safely as possible,” said a V/Line spokesperson.
For the latest travel information, visit vline.com.au or call 1800 800 007.