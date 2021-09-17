By Sam Watson
THE Gippsland League is the final domino to fall in Gippsland football and netball, calling off their senior and juniors seasons this morning, after the state government made no announcements about a return to play yesterday.
The league said last week they would not return unless there was an announcement from the state government yesterday, about a return to community sport.
They were hoping that announcement would say there would be a return to play by September 25, which was the latest they would resume their season.
Now there’s been no announcement, clubs wouldn’t have enough time to prepare even if sport can be played by September 25.
Top teams have been awarded minor premiership only, which was the likely option with the uneven draw.
It seemed inevitable to many around the league, but the season cancellation is a huge disappointment for South Gippsland especially, with local rivals Leongatha and Wonthaggi the red-hot favourites to play off in the grand final.
Both teams had only lost one game all year, which was to each other, and all signs were pointing towards a huge climax to the season.