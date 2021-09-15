IT’S been ‘game on’ for a while now in the South Gippsland Shire Council elections.
But with the electoral office opening at 37 Bair Street, Leongatha on Wednesday, September 15, and candidate nominations opening on Thursday, September 16, the race to fill the seats left vacant by the sacked council will be on in earnest.
It already appears that there will be an election in each of the three South Gippsland Shire Council wards, where there are three positions up for grabs in each, with five candidates already announcing their intention to stand in Strzelecki (Fish Creek to Nyora), Tarwin Valley (Leongatha to Mirboo North) and Coastal Promontory (Venus Bay to welshpool).
To date, the following candidates have indicated their intention to stand: Strzelecki Ward – James Forbes, Nathan Hersey, Frank Hirst, Jenni Keerie and Andrew McEwen. Tarwin Valley Ward – Rosemary Cousin, Jeremy Curtis, Lindsay Love and Clare Williams. Prom Coast – Anda Banikos, Mohya Davies, Kieran Kennedy, Mat Morgan and Sue Plowright.
Candidates must complete mandatory on-line training before they can nominate, however after that, they simply stump up the $250, fill out the required forms, and supply a photo when they attend the electoral office in Leongatha.
The office will be open daily from 9am-5pm and the names of the nominating candidates will be posted each day on the shop window and also online.
Important dates:
* Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Nominations open.
* Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Nominations close 12noon
* Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Lodgement of candidate statements, photos and questionnaires closes 12 noon
* Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Ballot pack mail-out begins.
* Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Ballot pack mail-out ends
* Friday, October 22, 2021 – Voting closes 6 pm
* Friday, November 5, 2021 – Final result declared.