LEARNER drivers will be able to complete a vital step towards getting their licence from home with the Hazard Perception Test to be made available online.
The online test, which has been released today, is a computer-based test that assesses a driver’s ability to recognise and respond to potential hazards in the safest way possible, focusing on scenarios where probationary drivers are more likely to be involved in a crash.
To be eligible to complete the Hazard Perception Test, applicants must be at least 17 years and 11 months and have an Australian learner permit or have completed the Learner Permit Test within the last 12 months.
Learner drivers under the age of 21 should be close to getting their 120 hours of supervised driving experience, before taking the Hazard Perception Test.
To access the Hazard Perception Test, customers will need to create a myVicRoads personal account and access a compatible device.
Applicants then must respond to 25 driving scenarios within 45 minutes.
Online test takers will also save money with no in-person appointment fee required, paying only the test fee.
While for those customers whose in-person test were suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions, VicRoads is providing access to the test online, with their first test attempt free.
Once the community opens back up, customers can still sit the Hazard Perception Test in person at VicRoads Customer Service Centres, as well as those requiring interpreter services support to attend the test.
For more information on how to access the Hazard Perception Test online, visit vicroads.vic.gov.au.
