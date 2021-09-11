By Sam Watson
ON Saturday, the Tarwin Football Netball Club announced Troy Hemming as their senior football coach in 2022.
After three years in charge, the club and Mark Garnham are parting ways, and Hemming will make his way, with a very impressive resume, from the Warragul Industrials.
Tarwin’s exciting young list managed an eighth-place finish in 2021, despite winning just three out of 11 games.
Tarwin president Tom Williamson said he and the club were ecstatic to have Hemming at the club.
“We’re very happy to have Troy on board and we look forward to improving and playing consistently good footy next year,” Williamson said.
Hemming will be hoping to keep all the Shark young guns under contract, bring some recruits of his own and secure a finals berth in 2022.