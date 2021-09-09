UP TO 25 CFA firefighters battled an intense house fire at Corsair Grove, Inverloch, last night (Wednesday, September 8) which left the home severely damaged.
Emergency services were notified of the fire about 9pm, and on arrival found the single-storey property fully alight.
Seven CFA vehicles from Inverloch, Wonthaggi and Pound Creek attended and the fire was under control by 9.30pm.
Inverloch CFA Captain Steve Forrest said the fire had started from a wood heater.
“The occupants weren’t able to control it, and they managed to get themselves out of the house which was good,” Mr Forrest said.
“But they received minor injuries and were taken to hospital.
“The house is destroyed but it’s still standing.”
Mr Forrest said the occupants had been fuelling the fire when debris spread from it, and it was suspected the flue may have been blocked.
“We got home by about 1.30am by the time we packed up the trucks,” he said.
“Firefighters were using breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras; they were hampered by structural collapse and getting to the cause of the fire.
“This made it dangerous for firefighters to do an aggressive internal attack.”
Mr Forrest added unfortunately boats inside a garage were also destroyed, and highlighted the importance of keeping fireplaces and flues well-maintained and cleaned throughout the year.
The fire was not considered suspicious.
