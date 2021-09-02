By Jon Dixon, Wonthaggi Library
A LIBRARY membership, like a marriage, could be said to be for life, and maybe no one appreciates this more at the moment than Wonthaggi patron Georgia, who has a special connection to both.
The story starts a few weeks ago as Georgia and her partner, Alister, were excitedly looking forward to exchanging their wedding vows in their very own home, in front of a few immediate family members.
But then disaster struck in the form of a new COVID lockdown, which forbade anyone from a different household coming to theirs.
Things could have ended there, but then Georgia had an idea.
“Although the library isn’t on most couple’s shortlist of wedding venues, it’s the first place I thought of when I found out that we couldn’t get married at home,” she said.
Georgia added the library staff “couldn’t have been more positive, helpful and supportive”.
Wonthaggi library officer Karen Bateman remembers when Georgia popped the question to the library!
“Well, it was certainly different to most of the requests for help that we get, but we were really pleased to be able to help,” Karen said.
And so the library did help, even to the point of bringing forward the agreed date to beat the even more restrictive lockdown that was about to close the library doors.
Georgia, Alister, their celebrant and a small group of family came to the library and the happy couple left after declaring their love for each other to the gathered group.
And the library was glad to be able to add yet another way to the many ways in which it is there to help its community!
Perhaps the last comment should come from Georgia: “My niece, who is also an avid library lover, borrowed a few books after the ceremony, and which conventional wedding venue has that added benefit?”
Very true!