THERE are two potential investment opportunities on Victoria Street, Korumburra, both presented by Alex Scott & Staff Korumburra.
Firstly, expressions of interest are being invited for one of the biggest industrial buildings in Korumburra at 91 Victoria Street.
This property will suit a variety of uses and is the first time offered for sale since it was built.
Industrial land in Korumburra is getting increasingly hard to obtain and to build a structure such as this again would be quite costly with the price of steel and concrete steadily increasing all the time.
Perhaps think outside the square and use part of the premises for your own business and benefit from a residual income created by leasing the other part of the building.
Features:
• Approx. 8300m2.
• Industrial 3 Zone.
• Main factory and office approx. 1055m2.
• Factory 2 cool rooms and lean-to approx. 1596m2.
Centre of town convenience
A RARE opportunity right in the heart of town is this 1259 square metre unencumbered block at 42 Victoria Street.
It has dual access and is within walking distance to sporting facilities and the hub of Korumburra.
Potential development site for four two-bedroom units (STCA).
A great opportunity to grow your investment portfolio.
Priced at $320,000.
Call the Alex Scott & Staff Korumburra office on 5672 1911 for more information on either of these properties.