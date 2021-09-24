DETECTIVES from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision at Devon Meadows that sadly claimed the lives of a Cowes couple.
Investigators believe up to two other vehicles were travelling south on the South Gippsland Highway just prior to the collision, which occurred on Friday, September 17.
The vehicles are described as a maroon Holden Commodore sedan and a silver Holden Commodore sedan.
Police are trying to establish if these two vehicles were racing with the black Holden Commodore sedan prior to it colliding with a Mitsubishi Colt, that was attempting to do a U-turn at/near the intersection of North Road.
The two occupants in the Mitsubishi, a man and woman aged in their 80s from Cowes, were sadly killed on impact.
A 19-year-old Cranbourne North man, who was driving the black Commodore, was charged with two counts of culpable driving and one count of possess a drug of dependence.
He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on January 24, 2022.
Anyone who may have seen the vehicles travelling at high speed prior to the collision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Investigation continues after tragic Devon Meadows crash
