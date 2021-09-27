BASS Coast Landcare Network is reminding farmers there are still spaces available in the eight-week 2021 Regenerative Agriculture Training program.
The program will be delivered by respected leaders in regenerative agriculture, giving farmers unique insights and tailored advice for implementing regenerative practices on their farms.
Program
Day 1: Friday, October 8 – Introduction to Regenerative Agriculture – myths and misconceptions.
Day 2: Friday, October 15 – Soils – Maximise crop diversity and living roots.
Day 3: Friday, October 22 – Soils – Minimise disturbance and maximise soil coverage, soil monitoring.
Day 4: Friday, October 29 – Regenerative Agriculture Livestock and grazing systems.
Day 5: Friday, November 5 – Integration of trees into your farming system for multiple benefits.
Day 6: Friday, November 12 – Financial indicators and transitioning to Regenerative Agriculture.
Day 7: Friday, November 19 – Transitioning to regenerative agriculture. (Showcasing a local case study).
Day 8: Friday, November 26 – Developing your Climate Adaptation Plan (CAP) and celebratory lunch.
There will be eight workshop sessions (approximately five hours per week).
Sessions will be online if COVID restrictions are still in place.
Costs are $250 plus GST.
Email expressions of interest to joel.geoghegan@basscoastlandcare.org.au.