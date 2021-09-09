THE Foster Medical Centre and South Gippsland Hospital (SGH) are presenting an online community information session for those hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
The event will be held this Thursday, September 9, at 7.30pm.
During this event, a panel including SGH board director Professor Jim Buttery, SGH board director Priscilla Robinson and Foster and Toora Medical Centre’s Dr Phil Worboys will present information regarding the COVID-19 vaccination rollout across South Gippsland.
CEO of South Gippsland Hospital, Paul Greenhalgh, will MC the event.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are free, are voluntary and save lives. We know that the more people who are vaccinated, the greater the protection for those vaccinated and the whole community more broadly,” Professor Buttery said.
The information will include global data and trends as well as an update on how the region is tracking.
The information session will provide information about vaccine safety and an opportunity to ask questions through the team chat function.
Gippsland Region Public Health Unit’s current focus is to:
• Strengthen the public health response to COVID-19.
• Be closer to, and more engaged with, local communities.
• Provide more efficient care and public health functions, such as testing, contact tracing, case and outbreak management.
• Rapidly respond to new cases and outbreaks.
The information session aims to help those within the community that have questions relating to the vaccine rollout make an informed decision about getting vaccinated.
“It’s so pleasing to see the South Gippsland community have been rolling up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines with over 65 per cent of eligible community members receiving their first vaccination dose. We are keen to see this steadily increase over the next couple of months,” South Gippsland
Hospital director of nursing, Claire Kent, said.
The event link is available via the South Gippsland Hospital Facebook page and at southgippslandhospital.com.au.