KILCUNDA BASS has locked in their senior coach for 2022 and beyond, with former Wonthaggi Power head coach Lee Rowe joining the club.
Rowe comes to the Panthers with a fantastic resume that includes assistant coaching stints at Port Melbourne and the Casey Scorpions, and he’s extremely excited for his newest challenge.
“I think the timing’s right, with the uncertainty with what’s going on with most competitions especially at the VFL where I was coaching, so I think I was going to be back local either now or in 12 months’ time,” Rowe said.
“So, when Killy Bass approached me, it made my mind up and it was time.”
And he’s very keen to get to work with their promising young list.
“The fact that we’ve retained most of our list is exciting, and obviously every season you want to add to it, so hopefully we can get a few more to strengthen the list.
“And our junior program adds more to that, we’ve got some kids coming through from the under 16s who look like they’re going to play senior football, so
I’ll certainly give them a go.
“I think it just refreshes everyone, the players and the club as a whole if we can get some young local kids coming through.
“It’s time for another challenger in the West Gippy competition so let’s hope in the next couple of years we can be one of those.”
And he will appreciate the less time he’ll spend on the road in his new role.
“I’ve been travelling a bit for footy so it might allow me to put a bit more time into it and be more hands-on, so I’m really looking forward to it.”
After winning three games in 2021, Rowe will be hoping the Panthers players can take another step forward and push for a finals position in 2022.