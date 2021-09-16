By Bass Coast Landcare Network
THIS year’s Sustainability Festival ‘Reimagined’ will be led by the Bass Coast Landcare Network (BCLN) over six weeks beginning on Saturday, October 23.
An opening event will feature exciting key-note speakers, concluding with a produce market at the River Garden in Bass on Sunday, December 5.
This year’s theme of Future Homes and Farms for 2040 – Empowering People to Adapt asks, ‘What would a comfortable home or profitable farm look like in 2040 and what will we have to do to get there?’
In place of one big event day this year, we have ‘reimagined’ the festival to allow it to continue in a COVID-safe way.
All interested groups, organisations, businesses, and individuals are invited to host their own online or in-person events (with the ability to adapt to online formats if needed), that relate to sustainability during the six-week period.
What kind of online and in-person events can I run and how do I apply?
Your event could be a talk, tour, meeting, demonstration, movie screening, online webinar, presentation, interactive learning and more.
BCLN will run the opening and closing events and some others in between, but we want to showcase what the rest of Bass Coast and beyond have to offer.
We have devised a series of four ‘doing’ themes for online presentations:
• Make something sustainable.
• Install something sustainable.
• Survey your sustainability.
• Suss out something sustainable.
Your event will be advertised in the festival’s online program and via the festival Facebook page, with links to your own website or social media.
As all online sessions will be recorded, these will also be available on the festival web page for future customers or participants to find later.
Applications are now open via an Expression of interest process that will be run through our event website.
If you would like to express your interest in hosting an in-person or online event, or would like to be a part of our Produce market on December 5, please fill out your details on the forms located at basscoastlandcare.org.au/sustainabilityfestival2021.html.
Expressions of interest for hosting events in the festival program will open in early September and be closing by Thursday, September 30.
The festival team will then reply to all applications by Wednesday, October 6, with the outcome.
Please note that your event will be organised, run, and funded by you, and you will also be responsible for taking bookings and enquiries regarding your event.
There will be no cost for approved event hosts to advertise in the festival program, and event hosts are also permitted to run free events or charge entry fees to cover costs.