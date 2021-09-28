By Sam Watson
THE 57-year drought is over, and Melbourne fans are no longer afraid to express their love for their team.
And they’re finding plenty of ways to express their love, especially Inverloch’s Geoff Crump.
Before the grand final on Saturday, Crump’s house in Bruce Street was nearly covered top to bottom in red and blue and after the 74-point win, it may stay that way for a while.
And after 57 years, who can blame him?
Early last week, Eastern Victoria MP Melina Bath popped into Thornton’s Bakery in Leongatha, who were getting amongst the footy fever before the grand final.
The bakery made Demons and Bulldogs themed cupcakes ahead of the big day and Bath popped in to give them a taste test.
Thornton Bakery’s Brian Wilson is a die-hard Demons fan, and he may have even had a few cupcakes on Saturday night to celebrate his beloved side’s historic win.