A POSITIVE case of COVID-19 has been identified at Poowong in South Gippsland Shire Council.
According to the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit which notified the case at 1pm today, Monday, September 6 it is “a low-risk case and there are no exposure sites to announce at this time” as the person was infectious and subsequently tested positive while in quarantine.
“This is a prime example,” according to the GRPHU, “of how the public health actions are working”.
“This person will now be managed via the COVID Positive Pathway process, which will include regular contact and health monitoring.
“If you are experiencing any symptoms (however minor), including fever, flu-like symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell, please get tested and stay home until you receive a negative result.
“We acknowledge the community’s cooperation during lockdown and remind people to quarantine if directed to do so. Your cooperation significantly reduces the spread of the virus.”
Isolation separates sick people with COVID-19 from people who are not sick.
Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were potentially exposed to COVID-19 to see if they become sick. These people may have been exposed to COVID-19 and do not know it, or they may have COVID-19 but do not show symptoms.
Positive case in Latrobe City
Meanwhile, the positive case of COVID-19 identified in Latrobe City last week is continuing to be monitored.
All tests in regards to the identified Tier 2 exposure sites in Traralgon have returned a negative result to date.
The Tier 2 exposure sites currently remain;
- Coles, Traralgon Centre Plaza, Sunday 22 August, 11.45am – 12.25pm
- Traralgon Centre Plaza Foodcourt Eastern Entrance, Sunday 22 August, 12.25 – 12.45pm and Friday 27 August, 11.10 – 11.15am.
- Woolworths, Seymour Street, Traralgon, Monday 23 August, 5.20 – 5.45pm.
Only get tested if you have visited a Tier 2 exposure site during these times. Family members or others within your household who did not visit a Tier 2 site do not need to get tested. You should also get tested if you are experiencing symptoms, however minor.
Those getting tested should isolate until they receive a negative result. Continue to monitor for symptoms, get tested again if symptoms appear. Once you have received a negative result, you can return to work.
Check Exposure Sites regularly at https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites.
COVID-19 vaccination student blitz
Students and teachers can book one of these priority appointments from today.
The priority vaccination program from Tuesday 7 September until Friday 17 September has been put in place to ensure senior students sitting year 12 exams have certainty and are ready for exams.
As part of this program, year 12 students will be given priority booking access at our state-run clinics, as will their teachers and examiners. Students and teachers will need to book an appointment, as walk ups are not available as part of this blitz.
The Department of Health and the Department of Education will work directly with schools, and students and parents will receive the advice on how to arrange a booking through their schools.
The Department of Health is hosting a live webinar for final year school students, their families and educators to provide information on COVID-19 vaccination. You can join the free webinar on Friday 9 September, 6 – 7pm. Registration is via this link https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/covid-19-vaccines-webinar-your-questions-answered-tickets-67680333391?keep_tld=1
Topics covered include:
- Vaccines – development and safety
- Accessing and consenting to a vaccination
- How to book an appointment
- Q+A with the panel
Update
AstraZeneca second dose interval
The recommended timing between the first and second dose of AstraZeneca has changed.
You can now get your second AstraZeneca dose at our community vaccination centres six weeks after your first dose.
This change was made because of the current rate of community transmission and will mean more Gippslanders are fully vaccinated sooner.
If you have already booked your second appointment, you can cancel your appointment and book in an earlier second dose.
AstraZeneca is a safe and effective vaccine that protects you against COVID-19. The change of timing between doses is consistent with medical advice including from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).
If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, talk to a doctor, pharmacist or a senior and experienced immuniser at one of our community vaccination centres or read more at:
www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/vaccine
Bookings are essential. Book online at http://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/book-your-vaccine. or call 1800 675 398 between 8am – 8pm, 7 days a week.