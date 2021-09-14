ARMED Crime Squad detectives have charged a man following a shooting in Mount Eccles last month.
The 36-year-old man was arrested at his Garfield property on Tuesday afternoon, September 14 and subsequently interviewed by police.
A warrant was also executed at a residential property in Drouin as part of this investigation.
The man has since been charged with prohibited person possess firearm, recklessly cause injury, reckless conduct endanger serious injury and possess cannabis.
He will appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court this evening.
The arrest follows an incident where a 30-year-old Sunset Strip woman was arrested by police in Wonthaggi on 9 August.
She told police she had been shot in the upper body two days prior and was subsequently conveyed to hospital after police located the gunshot wound.
Investigators will allege the shooting occurred on 6 August at an address in Mount Eccles.