By Sam Watson
THE Mid Gippsland Football Netball League is the most recent league in Gippsland to call off their season.
The league executive in the clubs met last night to discuss the future of the season and whether a finals series would be played.
Throughout last week, clubs became aware of a push from Hill End coach Mike Santo to play a grand final and Mirboo North coach Josh Taylor was soon on board.
But at last night’s meeting, the executive recommended the 2021 season be called off for football and netball and all 13 clubs agreed.
It was also voted unanimously those who finished on top of the ladder be awarded minor premierships only.
However, the league has not ruled out completing its junior football and netball finals series by October 2.