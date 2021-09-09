By Sam Watson
THE South Eastern Women’s Football League called off their 2021 season last week, with the Bass Coast Breakers on top of the division two ladder.
The league has decided to award the minor premierships to clubs who finished on top of the ladder, but the Breakers will be hoping to win the real deal next year, after dropping only one game in 2021.
In a statement released on their Facebook page, the Breakers thanked all their players, coaches, sponsors, volunteers and supporters for their commitment to the team in 2020 and 2021.
“COVID has been an ongoing challenge that has seen our season inevitably come to an end early.
“While it’s very disappointing, we agree the community’s health must come first.
“While we didn’t get to play for the cup, it’s still a great achievement (minor premiers) in difficult circumstances.”
The club also said they plan on celebrating the season with a presentation when possible.