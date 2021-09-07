ACTING Minister for Local Government Mary-Anne Thomas has announced a municipal monitor will be appointed to South Gippsland Shire Council following the election in late October.
The elections will see a council formed after more than two years of administration.
The monitor will support the shire’s transition back to elected representation and assist councillors to take ownership of a positive and inclusive culture.
Following the council’s dismissal in June 2019, South Gippsland Shire Administrators Julie Eisenbise, Christian Zahra and Rick Brown have been overseeing the council.
The state government has supported the participation of women in local democracy in South Gippsland with three grants, including $50,000 to help the council develop an extensive community leadership development program.
A grant of $29,500 was provided to the Australian Local Government Women’s Association to continue and expand its mentoring program, pairing newly-elected female councillors with experienced mentors from across the state.
Five places in this program are reserved for women elected to the South Gippsland Shire Council.
With candidate nominations opening on September 16, eligible candidates are encouraged to stand for election to represent their communities.
Elections will be held on October 23, and the Victorian Electoral Commission expects results to be declared by November 5.
A Mayor will be elected by the councillors after the new council is sworn in.
All candidates must complete the Local Government Candidate Training Course before they nominate – localgovernment.vic.gov.au/council-governance/candidate-training.