THREE positive COVID-19 cases have been identified – one in South Gippsland, one in Baw Baw and one in Latrobe City.
“These cases [Baw Baw and South Gippsland] present no risk to the community and no exposure sites are associated with these cases,” the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit said.
“Both cases will be managed via the COVID Positive Pathway Process that includes regular contact and health monitoring.”
Separately, positive COVID-19 viral fragments continue to be detected in wastewater in areas around Moe, Trafalgar, Newborough, Traralgon and Phillip Island.
However, there are four new Tier 2 Exposure Sites associated with the Latrobe City case.
Tier 2 Exposure Sites Latrobe City
Officeworks, Traralgon
Wednesday 15 September, 7.00am – 8.30am
Coles Supermarket, Traralgon Centre Plaza
Wednesday 15 September, 2.50pm – 3.20pm
Kmart, Traralgon Centre Plaza
Wednesday 15 September, 2.40pm – 3.15pm
Thursday 16 September, 2.05pm – 2.20pm
Cooinda Hill Opportunity Shop, Traralgon
Thursday 16 September, 1.30pm – 2.00pm
Coles Supermarket, Traralgon Centre Plaza
Thursday 16 September, 2.20pm – 2.45pm
A pop up testing site will be held at the Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium – drive-through from 12pm – 5pm today.
Other testing sites include;
• LCHS – Moe Senior Citizens Centre – walk-up, no appointments necessary. Open until 2pm today and 10am – 2pm tomorrow, Sunday 26 September.
• Dorevitch Pathology at Latrobe Regional Hospital, Traralgon – drive through, appointments required. Open until 1pm today and 9am – 1pm tomorrow, Sunday 26 September.
• Latrobe Valley Respiratory Clinic, Morwell. Appointments required. Open until 2pm today.
• Warragul Respiratory Clinic. Appointments required. Open until 3pm today.
Respiratory Clinic opening times and booking details at www.gphn.org.au/covid-19/.
Further details about current local exposure sites are available on the GRPHU Facebook page at facebook.com/Gippsland-Region-Public-Health-Unit.
“A reminder that some Tier 2 venues may not be published on the Department of Health website,” the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit said.
“This means these sites represent lower risk exposures, or they have sufficient record keeping and contact tracing measures in place, or are not attended by members of the public.
“People who visited a Tier 2 Exposure Site only during the specified times are to get tested and stay home until they receive a negative result.
“Tier 2 premises have either had confirmed cases visit during their infectious period or are sites where a confirmed case may have acquired their infection. This does not mean there is an ongoing risk associated with the premises. You can safely visit the site in line with current restrictions.”