THERE were 20 new regional cases of COVID-19 reported by the state’s COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar at the daily update on Sunday, September 26, one of them in Gippsland.
Others included Geelong 6, Mitchell Shire 5, Ballarat 2, Shepparton 2 and Bendigo 1.
The nearby areas of Pakenham, Dandenong and Cranbourne East have also been notified as areas of concern due to rising case numbers.
As confirmed by the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit on Sunday afternoon, that additional positive case is in Latrobe City, bringing to 10 the number of active cases in the region: (Bass Coast 4, Latrobe City 4, Baw Baw 1 and South Gippsland 1.
There are also 11 exposure sites in Gippsland.
Here’s the statement by the GRPHU:
“A new positive COVID-19 case has been identified in Latrobe City. This brings the total active cases in Gippsland to 10. Two new Tier 2 Exposure Sites are associated with this new case. This brings the total exposure sites in Gippsland to 11..”
There were two Tier 2 Exposure Sites added for Latrobe City as of September 26;
* Cotton On, Traralgon Centre Plaza Tuesday 21 September, 9.45am – 11.30am
* QBD Books, Traralgon Centre Plaza Tuesday 21 September, 11.00am – 11.30am
Other existing Tier 2 Exposure Sites in Latrobe City include;
* Officeworks, Traralgon Wednesday 15 September, 7.00am – 8.30am
* Kmart, Traralgon Centre Plaza Wednesday 15 September, 2.40pm – 3.15pm Thursday 16 September, 2.05pm – 2.20pm
* Cooinda Hill Opportunity Shop, Traralgon Thursday 16 September, 1.30pm – 2.00pm
* Coles Supermarket, Traralgon Centre Plaza Thursday 16 September, 2.20pm – 2.45pm
Other Tier 2 Exposure Sites in Bass Coast include;
* Bunnings Warehouse, Wonthaggi Friday 10 September, 8.25am – 9.15am
* Van Steensel Timbers – Grantville – Plant Nursery Saturday 11 September, 9.35am – 10.10am
* Macca’s Farm – Glen Forbes Saturday 11 September, 10.45am – 12.15pm
* Blue Gum Garden Centre – Newhaven Sunday 12 September, 12.20pm – 1.15pm
Further details about current local exposure sites are available on the GRPHU Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Gippsland-Region-Public-Health-Unit
Phillip Island was also listed as a place where COVID-19 waste water fragments have been detected.
Testing sites
- Wonthaggi hospital drive-through 9am-5pm
- Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium, Traralgon drive through, 12pm – 5pm, Monday 27 September. No appointments required.
- Dorevitch Pathology drive through at LRH, 9am – 1pm tomorrow, Monday 27 September. For bookings contact 5165 0800.
- Latrobe Valley Respiratory Clinic, Morwell. Appointments required.
- Warragul Respiratory Clinic. Appointments required. Respiratory Clinic opening times and booking details at www.gphn.org.au/covid-19/.
A reminder that some Tier 2 venues may not be published on the Department of Health website. This means these sites represent lower risk exposures, or they have sufficient record keeping and contact tracing measures in place, or are not attended by members of the public. Only people who visited a Tier 2 Exposure Site only during the specified times are to get tested and stay home until they receive a negative result. Update Tier 2 premises have either had confirmed cases visit during their infectious period or are sites where a confirmed case may have acquired their infection. This does not mean there is an ongoing risk associated with the premises. You can safely visit the site in line with current restrictions.