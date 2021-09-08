THERE are no new positive COVID-19 cases in Latrobe City, the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit (GRPHU) confirmed today, after a local person was potentially exposed to the virus.
It was notified by the Premier Daniel Andrews this morning that there were “five additional cases in regional Victoria”, including one in the Latrobe Valley, but the Gippsland Regional Public Health Unit has moved to clarify the situation.
The potential exposure initiated the COVID-19 response protocol and, following further testing this morning, the person returned a negative result.
The GRPHU is working with the Victorian Department of Health to ensure the data is updated.
There is currently one active COVID-19 case at Poowong. This is a low risk case and there are no exposure sites associated with this case.
“We acknowledge the community’s cooperation during lockdown and remind people to quarantine and get tested if directed to do so. Your cooperation significantly reduces the spread of the virus.
Get tested:
* If you have visited an exposure site during the specified times listed.
* Are experiencing symptoms, however minor.