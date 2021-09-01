LOCATED adjacent to modern subdivision and on the edge of town, this established home on 1.01ha (2.5 acres) and farm zoned is ready to renovate or reside in as is.
Offering front lounge, meals area off galley kitchen, north-facing sunroom, three double bedrooms plus central bathroom and extra WC.
It has been recently re-roofed but could do with an internal update with the possibility of extending into the existing garage for extra living or master suite.
It would make an excellent horse property or perfect place if you need large spaces for garaging or machinery, etc.
A small acreage property this close to town will not sit around!
107 Fuller Road, Wonthaggi
For Sale $810,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Dan Huther 0418 334 801
Mick Chambers 0418 349 783