Gippsland active cases now 42
THERE has been one new case of COVID-19 reported in South Gippsland in the past 24 hours, to 8pm on Tuesday, September, notified at the statewide briefing in Melbourne on Wednesday.
Among the 30 cases notified in regional Victoria there was one (1) in South Gippsland, one (1) in Baw Baw, two (2) in Wellington and four (4) in Latrobe City.
This brings to 42 as the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Gippsland; 26 Latrobe City, 5 Baw Baw, 4 Bass Coast, 4 Wellington, 3 South Gippsland.
There have also been positive COVID-19 viral fragments continuing to be detected in wastewater on Phillip Island and the San Remo area.
Testing opportunities in Bass Coast include;
* Cowes drive through at Bass Coast Health 9am – 3pm weekdays.
* Wonthaggi Hospital drive through at Bass Coast Health 9am – 3pm weekdays.
* Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic. Appointments required, for bookings go to www.gphn.org.au/covid-19/.
Testing opportunities in South Gippsland include;
* Foster Respiratory Clinic walk-in. 9am – 1pm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week. Appointments required, for bookings contact 5682 2088.
* Gippsland Southern Health Service drive through. 9am – 3.30pm Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments required, for bookings contact 5654 2777.
Anyone experiencing any flu-like symptoms, however minor, should get tested. Symptoms include fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.
The community has also been advised to get vaccinated, not only for their own health, but according to Health Minister Martin Foley, to reduce the peak numbers that are likely to hit hospitals in the next two months.
At present there are 371 in hospital, 81 in ICU of whom 55 are on ventilators.
Speaking at the daily COVID update on Wednesday this week, Mr Foley said the State Government had been given no alternative by health authorities but to lockdown Latrobe City on Tuesday night, September 28 at 11.59pm for seven days, following a burst of 21 cases, now 25 cases coming out of an illegal AFL Grand Final party on Saturday night September 25.
Minister Foley declined to reveal the exact location of that grand final party but reported that the virus had already spread to 19 individual households in Moe, Morwell and Traralgon from that one event.