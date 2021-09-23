LOCATED in the quaint village of Stony Creek is this well-presented brick veneer home.
Only seven years old and situated on approximately 1134m2, with an adjoining unused road lease, it makes this property very appealing.
The modern brick veneer home features:
• Four bedrooms, or three bedrooms and a study.
• Two living areas.
• Open plan kitchen/dining.
• Fully appointed, stylish kitchen with quality appliances.
• Master bedroom boasts an appealing ensuite.
• Large central bathroom.
• Reverse cycle air conditioner as well as solid fuel heating.
• Quality floor covering and window furnishings throughout.
• Undercover alfresco area.
• Double lock-up garage with concrete and power.
• NBN connected.
The property presents good space, is well presented and perfect for the first home buyer, retiree or investor.
Only five minutes from Meeniyan, close to the Great Southern Rail Trail, and travelling distance to the pristine coastline that South Gippsland has on offer. You should not miss this opportunity. Call Kellie Thomas on 0438 647 449.
12 Stony Creek-Dollar Rd, Stony Creek
For Sale $575,000
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Kellie Thomas 0438 647 449