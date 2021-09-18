MAJOR Collision Investigation Unit detectives have charged a 19-year-old man following a fatal collision that claimed the lives of two people from Phillip Island.
It is alleged a car was performing a U-turn on the South Gippsland Highway in Devon Meadows when it was involved in a collision with a vehicle travelling southbound about 1.25pm yesterday (Friday, September 17).
A man and woman, both aged in in their 80s from Cowes in the first vehicle, sadly died at the scene.
A Cranbourne North man has been charged with two counts of culpable driving and one count of possess a drug of dependence.
He has been remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.