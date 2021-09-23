By Sam Watson
THE cancelled season didn’t stop the Ellinbank and District Netball Association holding its vote count and presentation night recently.
The awards night, held via zoom on Sunday, September 12, saw many pleasing results from netballers at Poowong and Nyora.
Poowong’s Mackenzie Fort took home the under 17s league best and fairest after a dominant year in defence and fellow Magpie Emma Henshall was runner-up in the under 13s league best and fairest.
For Nyora, Tanasha Walters was runner-up in C Grade and Tiana Heylen finished in the top 10 in A Grade, as did Milla Buchanan in B Grade.
Kasey Gambetta also enjoyed a top 10 finish in the under 17s vote count, and Leah Kirkbride and Tara Zealley had great results in the under 13s.
Ellinbank were the clear winners of the night, with the A and C Grade counts being won by netballers at their club.
The Eagles also finished on top in A, B and C Grade netball, earning the minor premierships in the cancelled season.