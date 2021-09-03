Chris from Rob’s Takeaway in Wonthaggi is among those participating in the ‘Vax 4 Bass’ campaign, in a push to be the first shire state-wide to have 80 per cent of its residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Once you’re fully vaccinated, present your voucher at Rob’s Takeaway on Graham Street and pick up a free prepared takeaway meal, such as scallop potatoes and beef lasagne… mmm!