AFTER COVID restrictions forced the cancellation of in-person engagement sessions for the draft Smiths Beach Town Plan, consultation has been extended until September 29.
Council will be running two virtual briefings and Q&A sessions for the draft plan.
They will consist of a 10-minute presentation of the key actions in the plan, followed by open time for questions.
These are scheduled for the following times:
* Monday, September 27: noon – 1pm; and
* Wednesday, September 29: 6pm – 7pm.
If interested, please RSVP to strategicplanningadmin@basscoast.vic.gov.au to have the meeting invite forwarded to you.
The draft plan proposes four key projects:
* Create a trail to connect YCW Beach and Smiths Beach – Create a shared path connecting the YCW Beach and Smiths Beach car parks to create a safer and more efficient pedestrian network. This project involves negotiation with St Bede’s College who own the intervening land.
* Implement the YCW Beach Masterplan (2014) – Council adopted the YCW Beach Masterplan in 2014.
* Create a new shared space for Smiths Beach – The plan contemplates reviewing the car parking allocation and undertaking a needs analysis for a south-coast estates’ community space.
* Access and movement improvement – Enhance the amenity of the town centre at the corner of Marlin Street and Smiths Beach Road, as well as better prioritise pedestrians in the area between the retail precinct and Smiths Beach car park.
For more information on the project, visit basscoast.vic.gov.au/building-planning/precinct-structure-plans-strategies-reports/smiths-beach-town-plan.
