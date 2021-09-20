GOOD news! While the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit has confirmed there are four active cases in Gippsland at the moment, Monday, September 20, reports of a “positive” case in South Gippsland this morning have been rejected.
“Following further testing, we can confirm the potentially positive case in South Gippsland has been reclassified as negative,” said the GRPHU at 4pm today.
“We would like to thank the community for being patient during this process.
“We know this can be difficult at times but the GRPHU is committed to practising due diligence before taking any further action.
“We would like to acknowledge the support of South Gippsland Hospital to promptly initiate the necessary precautionary measures in response to this situation.
“All public health actions have now been stood down and South Gippsland Hospital can resume business as normal.”
The notification of a possible “positive” in South Gippsland came at the statewide COVID-19 briefing in Melbourne today, but Victorian COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar said there were still investigations going on locally.
It turned out the case was negative.
Bass Coast Shire still has three cases, all within the one household.
And the good news from Mr Weimar is that the situation appears to be under control.
“I have been in touch with them over the weekend and they are confident with how it is going,” he said of the Corinella cluster, reportedly seeded by a construction site at Cannie, 60km south of Swan Hill and connected to an outbreak in Lillydale.
Together with the active case, also contained, at Traralgon, it makes four (4) active cases in Gippsland.
GRPHU listed local exposure sites:
Bass Coast
* Tier 2 Exposure Sites Bunnings Warehouse, Wonthaggi Friday 10 September, 8.25am – 9.15am
* Van Steensel Timbers – Grantville – Plant Nursery Saturday 11 September, 9.35am – 10.10am
* Macca’s Farm – Glen Forbes Saturday 11 September, 10.45am – 12.15pm
* Blue Gum Garden Centre – Newhaven Sunday 12 September, 12.20pm – 1.15pm.
Only people who visited the Tier 2 exposure site during the times listed should get a COVID-19 test and isolate until they receive a negative result.
Family members or other people within the household do not need to get tested if they did not attend the exposure site.
Everyone should continue to monitor for symptoms and get tested again if symptoms appear.
Wastewater detection Positive COVID-19 viral fragments continue to be detected in the Moe/Newborough/Trafalgar area.
Anyone experiencing any flu-like symptoms, however minor, should get tested. Symptoms include fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.