LOCATED in the lush rolling green hills of South Gippsland is this premier lifestyle property.
Consisting of approximately 33 acres with the most amazing views, an impeccably presented, sustainable home that is architecturally designed and all the infrastructure you would expect from a property of this calibre.
Features include:
• Three bedrooms all with built-in robes.
• Master bedroom and ensuite.
• Open plan kitchen/dining/living area.
• Fully appointed kitchen with stone benchtops and quality appliances.
• European laundry.
• Wood heating and reverse cycle air conditioning.
• High quality fixtures and fittings throughout.
• Pizza oven; firepit area.
• Outdoor decking area.
• Heavy duty stockyards complete with crush.
• Exceptional fencing and water supply.
• Disused dairy; lock-up machinery shed.
North-facing and using every aspect of the home to capture the stunning surrounding views, the build of this home was of the highest quality and standards, from expansive double-glazed windows throughout, to thermal insulation – maintaining cost effective temperatures in all seasons.
The home also boasts the clever use of spotted gum exteriors to blend with the local environment, as well as an outdoor expansive deck capturing everything that lies before you.
The current vendors have created an amazing property, with established gardens welcoming and embracing the local birdlife as well as vegetable gardens and citrus trees fresh to the kitchen table!
Properties of this quality don’t become available very often, so don’t miss the opportunity to enquire now. Call Kellie Thomas of Harcourts Leongatha on 0438 647 449.
685 Stony Creek-Dollar Rd, Stony Creek
For Sale $1.6m
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Kellie Thomas 0438 647 449