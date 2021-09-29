‘WOMBAT Hill’ offers a rare opportunity to purchase quality land with improvements of a standard rarely found in a lifestyle property.
This superb undulating 108 acres is ideally suited to cattle fattening, breeding or stud purposes but would also accommodate sheep, horses or most other agricultural interests associated with a property this size.
‘Wombat Hill’ homestead is positioned at the highest point of the property to captures the magnificent rural views while offering complete privacy.
It boasts both exceptional quality and stylish fittings throughout.
There are three bedrooms, a study (fourth bedroom), three bathrooms, open plan living plus two additional living areas, butler’s pantry, gym, workshop, garage and storage, all encompassed by a wraparound veranda.
Other features include temperature controlled hydronic heating, a central wood heater, double-glazed windows, stone benches, security system, and a stunning deck for entertaining which includes an open fire, undercover bar and barbecue cooking area.
A modern bungalow/cabin which has full bathroom facilities would make an ideal studio, home office, potential BnB or other accommodation (STCA).
Sensational shedding exists on the property including a new 21.5m x 12m x 5m high lock-up shed with concrete flooring and sliding door access. A 14m x 12m machinery shed with power and a 14m x 5m hay shed. There is also a barn which is lock-up for tools and smaller equipment as well as disused dairy.
Superb heavy-duty cattle yards are fully undercover with a central race and crush. Fencing is of a high standard to 12 paddocks accessed via a central laneway.
A secure water supply is via eight dams, troughs, creek and a reliable 40-inch annual rainfall.
‘Wombat Hill’ has access to the Wild Dog Creek which includes your own truly stunning waterfall.
Leongatha 20 mins, Korumburra 25 mins, Warragul 35 mins, Melbourne one-and-a-half hours.
Lifestyle properties like ‘Wombat Hill’ which boast such exceptional improvements are extremely hard to find. In addition to ‘Wombat Hill’, an adjoining 196 acres can also be purchased which makes a superb 305-acre commercial proposition.
Inspection is highly recommended and strictly with selling agents. Contact Don Olden (Elders Korumburra) on 0417 805 312, Katrina Griggs 0428 571 083 or Damien Minogue (Elders Leongatha) 0427 507 369.
187 Amietts Road, Wild Dog Valley
For Sale $2.1m
Web ID 23273893
Agent Elders
Don Olden 0417 805 312
Katrina Griggs 0428 571 083
Damien Minogue 0427 507 369