BEING out of work can be a difficult and stressful time. For many locals living with disability, injury or illness, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s where Sureway Employment & Training come in.
Having assisted jobseekers in the Leongatha, Wonthaggi and broader VIC network to find work for over 30 years, Sureway Area Manager Gene Williams said that now more than ever Sureway understand the challenges that people with disabilities face when job searching.
“It has been a testing time. Particularly for people who may have found themselves out of work for the first time,” he said.
“If you have found yourself in this situation you can be sure that at Sureway, our team is your team.”
The services aim to support people to identify what is holding them back from work and create a plan to move forward, Gene said.
“Our goal is to support locals to find work right here in town which in turn enables the community to grow stronger and move forward.”
“Our friendly Leongatha and Wonthaggi teams are a passionate bunch of locals who are ready to assist you to get into work,” he said.
Services are tailored to the individual and their unique situation, Gene said, and jobseekers could expect to be highly engaged along their pathway to work.
“Your Employment Consultant will work with you to identify your strengths, build upon your soft skills, and connect you with relevant training or work experience opportunities.”
Gene said that the service was also focused on long-term success for their jobseekers.
“We can help you to find a job that is right for you, and we’ll also support you to keep,” he said.
“This support can include things like additional training, clothing and equipment for work, on-the-job visits, or a regular check-in by phone.”
Further free support is available to people at risk of losing their job due to their diagnosed condition, injury or illness, Gene said.
“The WorkAssist program is designed to support you to maintain your existing job, and advocate for you if changes are required to tasks, breaks or environment,” he said.
“We can work with you confidentially or get your boss on board with your program, it’s very flexible.”
Gene emphasised that the services are free of charge for both jobseekers and employers.
“Delivering services under the Australian Government’s jobactive and Disability Employment Services (DES) contracts means that we can connect job-seekers with a vast network of employers in all types of industries at no cost to you.”
Get in touch with your Sureway team by phoning 1300 SUREWAY (1300 787 392), emailing info@sureway.com.au or dropping into your local office at 61 Bair St, Leongatha or Shop 2, Plaza Walk Arcade, 23-29 Murray St, Wonthaggi.