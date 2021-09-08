POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify offenders who started a fire that caused damage to a public toilet in Inverloch on Friday, September 3.
The incident was discovered about 8pm at a public toilet block near the pier car park along Inverloch’s Esplanade.
“Unknown offenders had used toilet paper and a cigarette lighter to start a fire in one of the public toilet cubicles,” Sergeant Adrian Condron said.
“It has caused permanent damage to the cistern and plastic. It’s a straight-out case of vandalism and senseless damage.”
Sgt Condron said police were appealing for any witnesses who could help identify the offenders.
“Investigations are continuing, with Bass Coast Criminal Investigation Unit making further inquiries,” Sgt Condron said.
“There were some items left at the scene, which police are making inquiries to identify if they’re connected.
“It’s just disappointing that a new facility has been damaged in such a senseless way.”
Anyone with information should contact Wonthaggi Police Station on 5671 4100.
Toilet damaged in fire
