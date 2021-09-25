GIPPSLAND now has a total of 9 cases of COVID-19 as reported by the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit at 6pm today, Saturday, September 25.
They are Bass Coast 4, Latrobe City 3, Baw Baw 1 and South Gippsland 1.
But GRPHU unit has stressed the Bass Coast outbreak is contained and the South Gippsland case poses no risk.
The GRPHU issued the following statement at 6pm tonight.
“We have two new positive COVID-19 cases in Latrobe City. These are linked to the existing case
“There are no exposure sites currently associated with these new cases.
“Both cases will be managed via the COVID Positive Pathway Process that includes regular contact and health monitoring.
“We would like to thank the community for turning up to get tested today. With the invaluable support of Latrobe City Council and health services from across the region, our teams conducted 130 COVID-19 tests at the Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium and 150 at the LRH Dorevitch Pathology drive through site.
“Both sites will be open again tomorrow.”
Testing centres open tomorrow, Sunday, September 26:
- Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium – drive-through from 9.30am – 5pm.
- Dorevitch Pathology at Latrobe Regional Hospital, Traralgon – drive through 9am – 1pm. Appointments required 5176 0132.
Other testing sites tomorrow include;
- LCHS – Moe Senior Citizens Centre – walk-up, no appointments necessary. 10am-2pm.
- Cowes Drive Through at Bass Coast Health. 9am – 3pm.
- Wonthaggi Hospital Drive Through at Bass Coast Health. 9am – 5pm.
Update: South Gippsland and Baw Baw
One new positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in South Gippsland. There is still only one existing positive case in Baw Baw, identified yesterday.
These cases present no risk to the community and no exposure sites are associated with these cases. Both cases will be managed via the COVID Positive Pathway Process that includes regular contact and health monitoring.
Latrobe City
A new day and time of exposure has been identified with the existing positive case in Latrobe City linked to an existing Tier 2 site;
* Coles Supermarket, Traralgon Centre Plaza Wednesday 15 September, 2.50pm – 3.20pm.
Wastewater detection
Positive COVID-19 viral fragments continue to be detected in wastewater in areas around Moe, Trafalgar, Newborough, Traralgon and Phillip Island.
All known Primary Close Contacts (PCCs) in the areas of concern have been contacted and have been requested to undertake additional testing.
Anyone in these areas experiencing any flu-like symptoms, however minor, should get tested.
Symptoms include fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath. Testing sites this weekend include:
- LCHS – Moe Senior Citizens Centre – walk-up, no appointments necessary. 10am-2pm tomorrow.
- Cowes Drive Through at Bass Coast Health. 9am – 3pm tomorrow.
- Wonthaggi Hospital Drive Through at Bass Coast Health. 9am – 5pm tomorrow.
Update
- Dorevitch Pathology at Latrobe Regional Hospital, Traralgon – drive through, appointments required 5176 0132. 9am – 1pm tomorrow.
Latrobe City A new positive COVID-19 case has been identified in Latrobe City. As a result, there are four new Tier 2 Exposure Sites associated with this case. This brings the total exposure sites in Gippsland to nine, with the five identified in Bass Coast still current.
* Tier 2 Exposure Sites Latrobe City Officeworks, Traralgon Wednesday 15 September, 7.00am – 8.30am
* Kmart, Traralgon Centre Plaza Wednesday 15 September, 2.40pm – 3.15pm Thursday 16 September, 2.05pm – 2.20pm
* Cooinda Hill Opportunity Shop, Traralgon Thursday 16 September, 1.30pm – 2.00pm
* Coles Supermarket, Traralgon Centre Plaza Wednesday 15 September, 2.50pm – 3.20pm Thursday 16 September, 2.20pm – 2.45pm.
A pop up testing site will be held at the Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium – drive-through from 12pm – 5pm today.
Other testing sites include;
- LCHS – Moe Senior Citizens Centre – walk-up, no appointments necessary. Open until 2pm today and 10am – 2pm tomorrow, Sunday 26 September.
- Dorevitch Pathology at Latrobe Regional Hospital, Traralgon – drive through, appointments required. Open until 1pm today and 9am – 1pm tomorrow, Sunday 26 September.
- Latrobe Valley Respiratory Clinic, Morwell. Appointments required. Open until 2pm today.
- Warragul Respiratory Clinic. Appointments required. Open until 3pm today. Respiratory Clinic opening times and booking details at www.gphn.org.au/covid-19/.
Further details about current local exposure sites are available on the GRPHU Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Gippsland-Region-Public-Health-Unit
A reminder that some Tier 2 venues may not be published on the Department of Health website. This means these sites represent lower risk exposures, or they have sufficient record keeping and contact tracing measures in place, or are not attended by members of the public.
People who visited a Tier 2 Exposure Site only during the specified times are to get tested and stay home until they receive a negative result. Tier 2 premises have either had confirmed cases visit during their infectious period or are sites where a confirmed case may have acquired their infection. This does not mean there is an ongoing risk associated with the premises. You can safely visit the site in line with current restrictions.