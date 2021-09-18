THE Gippsland Region Public Health Unit has notified, at 6pm on Saturday night, September 18, that there are “two more positive case of COVID-19 in the Corinella area”.
That brings to three as the number of positive cases in the area, and the community can expect to see further exposure sites notified as a result.
At this morning’s state COVID-19 briefing, with the Health Minister Martin Foley, the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health, Kate Matsonare, revealed that the case was believed to have been seeded in Bass Coast by a construction worker who contracted the virus outside the local region.
“The Bass Coast positive case is a construction worker who contracted COVID at Cannie (60km south of Swan Hill).
Here is the statement from the GRPHU:
“Two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Corinella area, Bass Coast.
“These cases are associated with the existing positive case and are within the same household. These cases will now be managed via the COVID Positive Pathway process, which will include regular contact and health monitoring.
“We would like to thank everyone involved for their cooperation and support. This ensures effective measures can be put into place to ensure the safety of the community.”
Another Tier 2 Exposure Site has been identified in Bass Coast.
The current list of Tier 2 Exposure Sites in Bass Coast is as follows:
* Tier 2 Exposure Sites Bunnings Warehouse, Wonthaggi, Friday 10 September, 8.25am – 9.15am.
* Van Steensel Timbers – Grantville – Plant Nursery, Saturday 11 September, 9.35am – 10.10am.
* Macca’s Farm – Glen Forbes, Saturday 11 September, 10.45am – 12.15pm
* Blue Gum Garden Centre – Newhaven, Sunday 12 September, 12.20pm – 1.15pm
Update Testing sites:
* Cowes Drive Through Clinic 9am – 5pm tomorrow, Sunday 19 September.
* Wonthaggi Hospital Drive Through Clinic 9am – 5pm tomorrow, Sunday 19 September.
Latrobe City
There is currently only one Tier 2 Exposure Site associated with one existing positive case in Traralgon.
Tier 2 Exposure Site Bunnings Warehouse, Traralgon Wednesday 15 September, 5.40pm – 6.35pm. Testing sites
* Latrobe Valley Respiratory Clinic in Morwell has expanded capacity for testing. Clinic opening times and booking details at gphn.org.au/covid-19/.
* Dorevitch Pathology –drive through at Latrobe Regional Hospital by appointment only 10am – 2pm Sunday 19 September with an option to extend if required.
Only people who visited the Tier 2 exposure site during the times listed should get a COVID-19 test and isolate until they receive a negative result.
Family members or other people within the household do not need to get tested if they did not attend the exposure site. Everyone should continue to monitor for symptoms and get tested again if symptoms appear.