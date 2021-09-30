LOCATED on Lovers Walk, Cowes, this stunning home is one of only a handful of foreshore frontage properties that enjoy Phillip Island’s most exclusive address – so close to the beach, quiet and yet proximate to the excellent food and shopping Cowes provides.
Designed with distinction and timeless appeal, this substantial home offers you the most luxurious and secure living with stunning sea views. A few seconds wander across a reserve scattered with mature gums is the most beautiful, sheltered swimming beach with a boat mooring for a vessel of up to 32ft.
This vast home comfortably sleeps 12, with three bathrooms and three separate toilets (five in total) plus the outdoor shower and two expansive living areas.
From the ground floor up, this property is accessible for folks with disabilities thanks to the space and custom-designed lift. This Steele Street property provides comfortable and peaceful accommodation for retreats or large family groups.
The home features a spacious basement/joinery below the ground floor. The ground floor includes a secure entry from your three-car garage as well as an impressive front entrance with staircase or lift to take you to the first or second floor.
There are polished Tasmanian oak hardwood floors throughout.
The first level has a large living/games room (big enough for a pool table and lounge) with floor to ceiling windows that offer views across the reserve to the beach and access to the garage below.
There are three large bedrooms (one with ensuite) all with built-in robes. This level has its own separate bathroom and toilet and a laundry room that leads out to a covered deck and outdoor hot/cold shower. There is an outside deck surrounded by a landscaped garden and mature palms.
Upstairs is truly five-star living with a large open plan kitchen and living area. Master craftsmen cabinetry, a wood fire and covered balcony adds to the appeal of this space.
The thoughtfully designed kitchen has stone benchtops, a butler’s pantry, and quality appliances. The master bedroom is light-filled and spacious with its own Juliet balcony.
Lots of joinery fitted wardrobe space and the ensuite features double vanity and a double shower.
This level also has a study that is currently used as fifth bedroom.
The home is in a private gated court and has direct access from its fully fenced backyard straight onto the sand. The property comes with a sheltered private mooring that you can view from your lounge. This is a benchmark property. A rare opportunity, offered for the first time.
Inspections are strictly by appointment only so contact Alex Scott & Staff Cowes on 03 5952 2633 to arrange – you will not be disappointed.
2/1-5 Steele Street, Cowes
For Sale Contact Agent
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Cowes office 5952 2633