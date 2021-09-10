The community been responding strongly to Bass Coast Shire Council’s #Vax4Bass campaign by rolling up their sleeves and getting the jab.
The campaign’s goal is for the shire to be the first state-wide to reach an 80 per cent vaccination rate.
As of Monday, September 6, 74.1 per cent of eligible Bass Coast residents have received their first vaccination, while 47.1 per cent were fully vaccinated.
“The response to the #Vax4Bass campaign has been fantastic so far,” Bass Coast Shire Mayor, Cr Brett Tessari said.
“Vaccination is our way out of this health crisis and it is also the way to fast-track the return of tourists to the Bass Coast region, who are vital to our economy.”
Cr Tessari said that while Bass Coast’s vaccination rates were positive, it was important to continue to follow the health directions set out by the state government.
“We are working closely with Bass Coast Health to raise awareness of the importance of getting vaccinated,” Cr Tessari said.
“The Community Vaccination Hub in Wonthaggi is fitting in as many people as supply allows, so please keep checking for available appointments.
“Remember that there are alternatives as well – Leongatha hospital is providing vaccinations and don’t forget to check in with your GP or pharmacist, as they also might be able to provide the vaccine.”
Eligible Victorians over the age of 16 are now able to book in for a COVID-19 vaccination.