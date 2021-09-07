By Sam Watson
THE West Gippsland Football Netball Competition has abandoned the 2021 season.
After consulting all their clubs and on the back of Wednesday’s state government announcement to extend the lockdown in Greater Melbourne, the league declared it couldn’t try to host a finals series.
The league and its clubs had a strong intention to complete a 2021 finals series but due to the current restrictions and the lack of a timeline of the easement on restrictions, it’s too tall a task to get back on track.
Phillip Island president Chris Ross said his club was devastated but there wasn’t much anyone could do.
“The players and the coaches are pretty shattered, both football and netball,” Ross said.
“It is what it is though, and at the end of the day we had to be thoughtful of the metro clubs that are in our comp.
“Sadly, it is the case that half of us are down here and half of them are up there, and I can’t see metro coming out of lockdown for a little while anyway.”
The West Gippsland competition also announced teams who finished on top of their respective ladders would be recognised as the minor premiers only.
That means Phillip Island will be awarded the minor premiership in the senior football, Tooradin Dalmore in the reserves and fourths and Garfield in the thirds.
But Ross said the club wants to make sure it’s not just a minor premiership when they get a chance to three-peat next year.
“We feel as though we’ve got unfinished business.”
The decision will also see Dalyston awarded the minor premiership in A Grade netball, after going undefeated in 2021.
Phillip Island will take the B Grade minor premiership and Inverloch Kongwak secured the C and D Grade minor premierships as did their under 17s.
Korumburra Bena are minor premiers in the under 15s and under 13s netball, and Koo Wee Rup took it in the under 11s.
Dalyston president Andy Thomas was extremely disappointed to miss out on completing another year of football and netball, but he added it was no one’s fault.
“We’re really disappointed, but what do you do?” Thomas said.
“We’ve had two streams of thought: our netballers have been trying hard all year and they’re probably pretty disappointed and as a club hosting the grand final, we’re really disappointed.
“But we have to be understanding of the situation everybody’s in at the moment.
“Half the league are in metro and where do you go? You can’t blame anyone, it’s just the way it is.
“It’s just another season wasted really.
“We’ve just got to hope that next year, once we all get our vaccinations, everything improves I suppose.”
Ross also added that he believes AFL Gippsland have done a great job navigating a tumultuous season.
“They’ve tried their best and trying to do the best for everyone is pretty difficult.”
In a statement released last week, the league said they’re “committed to working closely with their member clubs, AFL Victoria, AFL Gippsland and Netball Victoria to manage the associated issues related to the cancellation of all competitions and working towards a return to play next season”.
The 2021 best and fairest vote counts will take place online with presentations to be arranged soon.
West Gippsland also thanked everyone involved in the league in what was an adversity-filled season.
“We wish to take this opportunity to thank all clubs, players, parents, volunteers, officials, umpires and league partners for your patience, support, and cooperation throughout the 2021 season.”