BASS Coast Health has been notified that their “Short Stay Unit”, four beds opposite the Wonthaggi Hospital’s Emergency Department, has been declared a Tier 2 Exposure site after a contractor, transferring a patient from the facility last Monday, subsequently tested positive.
However, thanks to the fact that the contractor was using full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and all 15 hospital staff who may have accessed the area at the time, between 7.40pm and 8.14pm on Monday night, Monday August 30 were also wearing full PPE, were fully vaccinated, and have since tested negative; risks associated with the incident have been greatly reduced.
There were no patients or members of the community exposed, and there was no risk posed to any other parts of the hospital.
BCH CEO Jan Child said the hospital was first notified of the exposure to a patient transport contractor at around 4pm on Thursday night, September 2, triggering an immediate operation to contact those who may have been exposed, to isolate 15 staff members and to commence the process of testing.
“Most of those tests were completed last night and came back negative. The remainder were completed this morning,” Ms Child said.
“All of our staff were wearing appropriate PPE and the N95 masks and most were wearing googles. Those that weren’t will be tested on days 4 and 12 just to be sure.
“But it’s an example of what can be achieved when you do the right thing. This could have become a Tier 1 site and all the procedures that go with it, but everything that could be done has been done.
“But it’s an example of how this thing will come at us and as a health service we have to be ready and so does the community.
“If you think you can go around and see your friends and family, or maybe go around and have a few beers with your mate in the shed… that’s how this thing got started again in Melbourne.
“We’ve all got to do the right thing, health services and everyone in the community.
“We’ve got a precious couple of weeks to get vaccinated and re-double our best practice; don’t go to crowds, wash your hands and sanitise, and get vaccinated.
“In about two weeks time, we’re not going to have as much Pfizer as we’d like but there’s plenty of AstraZeneca, and given the risks associated with getting this Delta strain, any risk associated with getting AZ pales into insignificance compared to getting COVID.
“We don’t know how much, or if we’ll get any, of the UK Pfizer that’s coming.”
Ms Child said the patient transport contractor was screened on arrival the the hospital and was asymptomatic and subsequently tested positive.
“He may have been infectious when he was here but not highly and together with everyone being in full protective equipment, the risks were greatly reduced.”
Ms Child said the health service exhaustively reviewed who may have been in the area during the 35 minutes the contractor was in the hospital and feel it has been completely contained.
Ms Child said that some of the staff who were furloughed as a result of the incident had since returned to their work at BCH.
“We’ve got to realise, that as the numbers go up, incidents of this kind will become more frequent. We’ve got to acknowledge now, given what’s happening in Melbourne and elsewhere, that there are positive cases out there now and this is an example of how they can walk into our service, walk in anywhere.
“People will be carrying the virus around,” she said.
“We’re not immune here here. Everyone needs to know Delta is coming and will come in here.
“We’ve got to take the opportunity we have now to go out and get vaccinated. Tell your friends, tell your family members they need to get vaccinated.”
Ms Child said the health service here, like others across the state, had re-commenced planning for the major outbreak that was potentially coming this way, more likely now than it was when the pandemic was first notified by the WHO in March 2020.