POLICE arrested a man after a vehicle with stolen number plates was tracked at excessive speeds before being stopped in Lang Lang last week.
Officers spotted the black Hyundai Excell with stolen plates on Soldiers Road in Beaconsfield about 2am on Thursday, September 2.
Police attempted to intercept the vehicle, but it sped away.
The Air Wing tracked the car as it sped along the South Gippsland Highway, reaching speeds of up to 170km/h and driving on the wrong side of the road at times.
Stop sticks were successfully deployed at Rupert Road in Lang Lang and the vehicle came to a rest a short time later.
The driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested hiding in a nearby shed.
A 26-year-old Sunshine man was in custody and assisted investigators with their enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the vehicle or has information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Wrong side at 170km/h
