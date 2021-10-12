THERE were 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported for the Gippsland region at Saturday’s coronavirus update, as part of 71 new cases across regional Victoria.
Again, according to the COVID Commander Jeroen Weimar, a significant number of the new cases have their origin at illegal AFL Grand Final parties a week ago.
Of the 12 new cases in Gippsland, 8 were located in the Latrobe Valley bringing the number of active cases in the Valley to 39. There were also 2 new cases in Bass Coast, making it 7 active cases in the local LGA.
There were no new cases in South Gippsland, still at 4 active cases.
Mr Weimar listed the highest rates of active cases in regional areas are in Mitchell Shire 95, Latrobe City 39, Shepparton (back in lockdown) 34 and Moorabool 32.
He also listed the regional areas with new cases reported on Saturday: Geelong 7, Colac 5 (including at Australian Lamb Company, also involving AFL Grand Final parties), Surf Coast 1, Warrnambool 1.
Also at the Saturday, October 2 COVID briefing Treasure Tim Pallas reported a record 1488 new cases of #COVID-19, for a total 11,591 active cases. Sadly, there were 2 deaths (one of them a man in his 60s in Mornington Peninsula). Victoria is at 51% double dose, 81.7% single dose. There are 429 in hospital, 97 in ICU, 54 on ventilators of those in hospital 73.5% were not vaccinated, 21.5% one dose, 5% fully dosed.
It was also announced that construction workers who lost work will have access to disaster payments. And a $196.6m business support package, including payments to 70,000 construction businesses in metro Melbourne and other locked down regions. Also, one-off grants to all business.