THIS is a very attractive and well-presented farm just 2.2kms from the popular town of Fish Creek with bitumen road frontage. It has a comfortable home with four bedrooms, (main with ensuite), two living areas, wood heater and split system air conditioning and heating. There is a well-established garden around the house. House is under residential tenancy until late January 2022.
Water to the home comes from a large rainwater tank.
There is a lockup shed with two roller doors and a P.A door, as well as a machinery shed and large hayshed.
The farm is well set up with a full lane system throughout, good fencing (electric) and a strong fertiliser history.
The cattle yards are heavily built with railway iron posts and hardwood rails, and in the middle of the cattle yards there is a “Norton Vet” galvanised cattle crush.
The yards have a loading race for trucks as well as a loading race for tandem trailers. Excellent water security is provided by a large dam that has an electric pump housed in its own shed that provides water to the paddocks with troughs.
Some paddocks have their own dam.
There is an attractive permanent creek running through the back of the property.
The property has lovely views of the surrounding district.
It is beautifully presented with no need for any major improvement.
It will appeal to farmers wanting to run beef cattle or it ticks all the boxes as a lifestyle property.
The 42-inch average rainfall and annual fertiliser application ensures there is sound fodder year-round.
Fish Creek, with its diversified retail including galleries and cafes, hotel, primary school and store is only 27km from the major regional centre of Leongatha and 112 km from the Melbourne CBD.
