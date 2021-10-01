UPWARDS of 100 people marched the streets of Wonthaggi this morning (Friday, October 1), protesting against mandatory jabs and vaccine passports.
The protesters walked up McBride Avenue, stopping at Bass MP Jordan Crugnale’s office, the Sentinel-Times’ office, and the Bass Coast Shire Council offices.
It follows news Bass Coast Shire would be among the local government areas to host a trial two-week “Vaccinated Economy” from Monday, October 11, which would allow some businesses to open up to more patrons but only if they are fully vaccinated.
Among the signs held up were (verbatim):
- ‘No vaxx passports. Don’t do a dirty Govs dirty job.’
- ‘Freedom of choice’
- ‘My body my choice’
- ‘Discrimination & segregation NOT ok!’
One protester said in 18 days she would lose her job as a teacher, following 15 years in the industry – including seven as a teacher, due to mandatory vaccine requirements.
More in next week’s paper.