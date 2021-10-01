Free mulch is available to South Gippsland residents and ratepayers any time of the year but on some designated days in October it will also be loaded into trailers and utes for free.
This will occur at three locations.
The free mulch and loading service will be available at:
- Korumburra Transfer Station on Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10 between 10am and 4pm
- Foster Transfer Station on Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17 between 12pm and 4pm
- Venus Bay Transfer Station on Saturday, October 23 and Sunday October 24 between 9.30am and 3.30pm
Outside of these times free garden mulch is still available – while stocks last – but residents will need to load the mulch themselves.
“The free loading of mulch will make it easier for residents to collect mulch from our transfer stations. The mulch is made from the green waste bought in by local residents and is predominantly tree prunings and some lawn clippings,” said Acting CEO South Gippsland Shire Council, Allison Jones.
“While we are unable to guarantee that the mulch is free of weeds or seeds, all loads of green waste are inspected for noxious weeds at the point of disposal which helps to improve the quality of the mulch.”
For more information on waste transfer stations and operating hours go to Council’s website at www.southgippsland.vic.gov.au/tips